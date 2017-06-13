Source: Mnangagwa blocks hangman’s appointment – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 13, 2017

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has blocked recruitment of the country’s hangman although at least five people have applied for the post which fell vacant more than 10 years ago, Justice ministry permanent secretary Virginia Mabhiza has said.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Mabhiza told NewsDay yesterday that Mnangagwa, who doubles as Justice minister, was not keen on filling the hangman’s post because he was against the death penalty.

“The hangman’s post is yet to be filled and we continue to receive applications. From 2013, when I joined the ministry, we have received more than five applications. I have not checked how many applied before I came,” she said.

“The Constitution still allows the death penalty. It did not outlaw the death penalty,” she said, adding no females had expressed interest in the job yet. “So far, we have not received applications from females, only men have applied. The post has been vacant for in excess of 10 years

“It is because our current Justice minister, who is VP Emmerson Mnangagwa, is opposed to the death penalty such that anything in the direction of execution, he does not entertain it,” she said.

Mnangagwa himself missed the hangman’s noose by a whisker after he was convicted of sabotage by the colonial regime during the liberation struggle.

After being jailed by the regime after his Crocodile Gang bombed a train in Masvingo during the struggle, Mnangagwa, then 17, was sentenced to death, but spared the hangman’s noose because of his young age.

