Source: Mnangagwa feels the heat – DailyNews Live January 6, 2017

Tendai Kamhungira

HARARE – Analysts say Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s unusual move on

Wednesday to disown disgruntled war veterans, as well as his veiled swipe

at maverick businessman Energy Mutodi, betray his anxiety to remain on

President Robert Mugabe’s good books as Zanu PF’s escalating tribal,

factional and succession wars get uglier.

The Midlands godfather’s surprising move came as his Zanu PF enemies piled

pressure on him and his supporters in the wake of the much debated

“Cupgate” storm which followed the surfacing of pictures last weekend of

the VP holding a coffee mug inscribed with the words “I am the boss”.

This saw Mnangagwa’s party opponents going to town and interpreting,

rightly or wrongly, the pictures as confirmation of the VP’s mooted

presidential aspirations and his Team Lacoste party faction’s alleged plot

to take power irregularly.

However, Mutodi – who ignited the brawl after he posted the pictures of

him and Mnangagwa posing with the mug – was still sounding bullish

yesterday despite the storm, further suggesting that the VP was now

allegedly unstoppable in his quest to succeed Mugabe.

“However, the time has come to tell the G40 (Zanu PF’s Generation 40

faction, which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe) that

they will not be able to dislodge Vice President Mnangagwa from his

position or stand in his way as they did to former Vice President Joice

Mujuru.

“President Mugabe has managed to stay this far in power owing to the work

of Mnangagwa and the security forces and not owing to (Higher Education

minister) Jonathan Moyo’s tweets,” Mutodi wrote on his Facebook wall.

“We all know that the genuine Zanu PF cadres are the war veterans who were

prepared to die to liberate Zimbabwe and not small-brained professors who

see treason on tea cups.

“Furthermore, Zanu PF members are aware that Jonathan Moyo and his G40

associates are misleading the president and continue to isolate him from

his support base and if this continues, it is a sure case that Zanu PF

will emerge from the 2018 elections as an opposition party.

“A revolutionary is known by his willingness to peacefully hand over power

to another party cadre and not to continue holding on for selfish reasons

until the party loses elections,” Mutodi added.

The brawl over the coffee mug comes as Mnangagwa has been increasingly

touted as a front runner to succeed Mugabe, who turns 93 next month.

At the same time, a large section of the war veterans and some members of

the uniformed forces security have also thrown their full weight behind

Mnangagwa, with the former publicly endorsing the Midlands godfather

repeatedly and warning that blood could be shed in the country if their

man doesn’t succeed the increasingly frail nonagenarian.

It was in this light that many were taken by surprise when Mnangagwa

attacked the war veterans who are led by former Cabinet minister

Christopher Mutsvangwa on Wednesday, in an uncharacteristic rant which

some insiders claimed was a tactical ploy to distance himself from the

former freedom fighters’ increasing attacks on Mugabe.

This, the insiders told the Daily News yesterday, was more so since

Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF detractors such as women’s league secretary for

finance, Sarah Mahoka, and Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister

Mandiitawepi Chimene, had previously accused the VP of remaining silent

while people who claimed to be his supporters denigrated Mugabe.

In his attacks on the war veterans, Mnangagwa aped Mugabe’s line,

re-iterating that it was politics which led the way, not the other way, in

remarks that the analysts said were meant to put a distance between him

and the vocal ex-combatants, who stunningly fell out with Mugabe in July

last year, after penning a damning communique against Zimbabwe’s

long-ruling leader.

And in a veiled dig at Mutodi, in the aftermath of what is now derisively

referred to as “Cupgate”, Mnangagwa said there were many people who were

abusing his name for their selfish interests.

“Against this background of many utterances and activities, all of them

unsolicited but claiming or seeking association with my person, my family

and or my position both in Zanu PF and in government, I want to make it

clear that there are elements on the loose who talk and act as if they

support me and or the party, Zanu PF, when in fact they are being handled

and managed from elsewhere by hostile forces.

“These elements are against the president, are against the party and its

leadership. In other instances, they have a history of disloyalty to the

party and hostility to the president, which is well-documented,” Mnangagwa

said in his indirect attacks on Mutsvangwa and Mutodi.

UK-based analyst and Kent University Law School lecturer, Alex Magaisa,

said Mnangagwa was moving to douse the fire which had been ignited by the

coffee mug storm.

“The mug incident brought too much attention and suspicion and he knows

his boss gets tetchy about such things. The fact that he has been forced

to make a statement suggests it caused unnecessary trouble.

“Mugabe is growing paranoid and any show of haughtiness from his

lieutenants could invite trouble,” Magaisa said.

Afghanistan-based political analyst, Maxwell Saungweme, said what had

happened was to be expected from Mnangagwa, because he was “a smart

tactician”.

“He is a typical politician. With this politics of patronage in Zimbabwe

who would masquerade as a surrogate for someone without their blessing? He

is just trying to be smart, but people are not politically naive.

“We all know dogs bark to protect their owner. If you beat the dog hard,

the owner will come out. Those (war vets and Mutodi) are bonafide Ngwena’s

political running dogs.

“If you believe Mugabe’s statement during Sona (State of the Nation

Address) where he said the economy was picking up, then you can be

forgiven for believing Ngwena’s claims that he has nothing to do with

those barking political running dogs of his,” Saungweme added.

