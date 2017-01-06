Source: Mnangagwa feels the heat – DailyNews Live January 6, 2017
Tendai Kamhungira
HARARE – Analysts say Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s unusual move on
Wednesday to disown disgruntled war veterans, as well as his veiled swipe
at maverick businessman Energy Mutodi, betray his anxiety to remain on
President Robert Mugabe’s good books as Zanu PF’s escalating tribal,
factional and succession wars get uglier.
The Midlands godfather’s surprising move came as his Zanu PF enemies piled
pressure on him and his supporters in the wake of the much debated
“Cupgate” storm which followed the surfacing of pictures last weekend of
the VP holding a coffee mug inscribed with the words “I am the boss”.
This saw Mnangagwa’s party opponents going to town and interpreting,
rightly or wrongly, the pictures as confirmation of the VP’s mooted
presidential aspirations and his Team Lacoste party faction’s alleged plot
to take power irregularly.
However, Mutodi – who ignited the brawl after he posted the pictures of
him and Mnangagwa posing with the mug – was still sounding bullish
yesterday despite the storm, further suggesting that the VP was now
allegedly unstoppable in his quest to succeed Mugabe.
“However, the time has come to tell the G40 (Zanu PF’s Generation 40
faction, which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe) that
they will not be able to dislodge Vice President Mnangagwa from his
position or stand in his way as they did to former Vice President Joice
Mujuru.
“President Mugabe has managed to stay this far in power owing to the work
of Mnangagwa and the security forces and not owing to (Higher Education
minister) Jonathan Moyo’s tweets,” Mutodi wrote on his Facebook wall.
“We all know that the genuine Zanu PF cadres are the war veterans who were
prepared to die to liberate Zimbabwe and not small-brained professors who
see treason on tea cups.
“Furthermore, Zanu PF members are aware that Jonathan Moyo and his G40
associates are misleading the president and continue to isolate him from
his support base and if this continues, it is a sure case that Zanu PF
will emerge from the 2018 elections as an opposition party.
“A revolutionary is known by his willingness to peacefully hand over power
to another party cadre and not to continue holding on for selfish reasons
until the party loses elections,” Mutodi added.
The brawl over the coffee mug comes as Mnangagwa has been increasingly
touted as a front runner to succeed Mugabe, who turns 93 next month.
At the same time, a large section of the war veterans and some members of
the uniformed forces security have also thrown their full weight behind
Mnangagwa, with the former publicly endorsing the Midlands godfather
repeatedly and warning that blood could be shed in the country if their
man doesn’t succeed the increasingly frail nonagenarian.
It was in this light that many were taken by surprise when Mnangagwa
attacked the war veterans who are led by former Cabinet minister
Christopher Mutsvangwa on Wednesday, in an uncharacteristic rant which
some insiders claimed was a tactical ploy to distance himself from the
former freedom fighters’ increasing attacks on Mugabe.
This, the insiders told the Daily News yesterday, was more so since
Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF detractors such as women’s league secretary for
finance, Sarah Mahoka, and Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister
Mandiitawepi Chimene, had previously accused the VP of remaining silent
while people who claimed to be his supporters denigrated Mugabe.
In his attacks on the war veterans, Mnangagwa aped Mugabe’s line,
re-iterating that it was politics which led the way, not the other way, in
remarks that the analysts said were meant to put a distance between him
and the vocal ex-combatants, who stunningly fell out with Mugabe in July
last year, after penning a damning communique against Zimbabwe’s
long-ruling leader.
And in a veiled dig at Mutodi, in the aftermath of what is now derisively
referred to as “Cupgate”, Mnangagwa said there were many people who were
abusing his name for their selfish interests.
“Against this background of many utterances and activities, all of them
unsolicited but claiming or seeking association with my person, my family
and or my position both in Zanu PF and in government, I want to make it
clear that there are elements on the loose who talk and act as if they
support me and or the party, Zanu PF, when in fact they are being handled
and managed from elsewhere by hostile forces.
“These elements are against the president, are against the party and its
leadership. In other instances, they have a history of disloyalty to the
party and hostility to the president, which is well-documented,” Mnangagwa
said in his indirect attacks on Mutsvangwa and Mutodi.
UK-based analyst and Kent University Law School lecturer, Alex Magaisa,
said Mnangagwa was moving to douse the fire which had been ignited by the
coffee mug storm.
“The mug incident brought too much attention and suspicion and he knows
his boss gets tetchy about such things. The fact that he has been forced
to make a statement suggests it caused unnecessary trouble.
“Mugabe is growing paranoid and any show of haughtiness from his
lieutenants could invite trouble,” Magaisa said.
Afghanistan-based political analyst, Maxwell Saungweme, said what had
happened was to be expected from Mnangagwa, because he was “a smart
tactician”.
“He is a typical politician. With this politics of patronage in Zimbabwe
who would masquerade as a surrogate for someone without their blessing? He
is just trying to be smart, but people are not politically naive.
“We all know dogs bark to protect their owner. If you beat the dog hard,
the owner will come out. Those (war vets and Mutodi) are bonafide Ngwena’s
political running dogs.
“If you believe Mugabe’s statement during Sona (State of the Nation
Address) where he said the economy was picking up, then you can be
forgiven for believing Ngwena’s claims that he has nothing to do with
those barking political running dogs of his,” Saungweme added.
Air Mugabe left early this morning from Harare for Singapore. Mugabe is supposedly in China, so the flight will continue to there. Is this to pick up the free-spending family, to return them to their home country because of discontent at home or isit something to do with a state funeral which requires only Mugabe to make a speech? Is he too scared that the Crocodile will say the wrong thing at the funeral? Interesting times, indeed. This funeral is either turning out to be seriously expensive if the old man wants to continue with his leave, or it is a turning point for this country. Unpaid civil servants/teachers – enough is enough of this expensive wasteful expenditure on un-necessary travel on Air Mugabe.