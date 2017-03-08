Source: More flash floods loom – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 8 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s must brace for more flash floods as heavy rains are

set to continue in some parts of the country in the coming weeks, the

Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned.

“Flooding remains a threat,” the department said in an alert issued

yesterday.

It further cautioned that “motorists are advised not to park their cars

under trees to avoid damage from falling trees . . . (as) the incessant

rains that the country is receiving have made the soils saturated”.

This comes as the Civil Protection Unit has advised the public to be on

high alert and on the lookout for landslides.

So far, lightning and drowning have claimed 246 lives since October last

year, while floods, which have been declared a national disaster, have

left nearly 2 000 homeless. Also, at least five major bridges have been

washed away making key roads in many parts of the country totally

impassable, according to Transport minister Joram Gumbo.

Government has since appealed to international donors to help those

affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, the powerful Tropical Cyclone Enawo which was forecast to hit

Zimbabwe and has been intensifying off the north eastern edge of

Madagascar, was yesterday said to be moving toward a dangerous landfall on

the island nation.

Meteo Madagascar – Madagascar’s meteorological department – yesterday

issued an alert warning residents to move away from homes near the water’s

edge and seek shelter in sturdy buildings.

However, the MSD has maintained that the formidable storm, packing

estimated winds as high as 140 miles per hour as of Monday afternoon

eastern time, is still too far from the mainland to have any effect on

Zimbabwe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



