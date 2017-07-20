Source: Mudzuri blames Zanu PF for arson attack – NewsDay Zimbabwe July 20, 2017

MDC-T co-vice-president, Elias Mudzuri has blamed Zanu PF members for the alleged arson attack at his bar in Harare on Tuesday night.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

“For me, this is nothing less than malice. It cannot be theft. It’s targeted destruction,” he said distraughtly.

“It is difficult to discount politics or anything else for that matter.

“It is our hope that the perpetrators will be arrested, but at times, in the society we live in now, it could be misplaced hope.

“We have many cases, including one in which people in military fatigue destroyed our family home in the rural areas a few years ago, but to this day nobody has been charged.”

Mudzuri said he had been told of the fire, and arrived at the scene to find police scouring for clues.

“Someone, who works close by, said they saw a Mazda twin-cab with no registration plates carrying at least six armed men before the fire broke out,” he said.

The latest incident came shortly after an MDC-T youth campaign vehicle was petrol bombed in Kuwadzana in another suspected politically motivated attack, raising fears of a bloody election campaign ahead of next year’s polls.

MDC-T youth leader, Happymore Chidziva blamed Zanu PF for the midnight arson attack on their party vehicle.

Home Affairs minister and Zanu PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo last week described the torching of the opposition party’s car as an inside job, a suggestion Chidziva scoffed at.

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said she would check with her Harare office for details of the attack on Mudzuri’s bar.