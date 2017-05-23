Source: Mugabe’s Zanu PF brawls: Wheels come off – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi and Tendai Kamhungira 23 May 2017

HARARE – Terror-stricken supporters of President Robert Mugabe’s warring

ruling Zanu PF say the former liberation movement’s mindless bloodletting

is fast reaching “a tipping point” – after its followers in Bulawayo

engaged in an unprecedented orgy of intra-party violence at the weekend.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, a shaken senior party official in

Bulawayo said he had never imagined that “comrades would one day fight

each other so viciously over factionalism and succession to this point of

literally wanting to kill each other”.

“I cannot tell you how concerned I’m about what we witnessed on Sunday and

on other occasions before that.

“For a long time, I thought that you guys in the media were exaggerating

the party’s infighting, but it is now clear to me that in fact you have

been underplaying the extent of the divisions, and that some comrades are

prepared to kill to advance their interests,” the traumatised bigwig said.

This comes as authorities say they have arrested a number of people linked

to the Bulawayo mayhem, as Zanu PF’S ugly tribal, factional and succession

wars continue to escalate – with the camp rabidly opposed to Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe, the Generation 40 (G40)

faction, involved in a life-and-death tussle with the VP’s backers, Team

Lacoste.

Insiders who spoke to the Daily News yesterday said the weekend

bloodletting had apparently been sparked by the current party push to oust

embattled national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere from both his

party and government positions – resulting in those sympathetic to him

allegedly stabbing a Team Lacoste member.

Worryingly for Zanu PF and the country, as Mugabe gets ever more frail due

to old age, and as Zimbabwe approaches the eagerly-anticipated 2018

national elections, Team Lacoste members were breathing fire yesterday –

promising “a mega fight back” against alleged G40 kingpins and Bulawayo

provincial chairperson Dennis Ndlovu and his executive.

At the same time, Zanu PF insiders also said the party’s influential

women’s league was facing a fresh crisis following the expulsion of six

officials from the wing’s Bulawayo executive at the weekend – as the

fallout over ousted bigwigs Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka, continues

to haunt the key organ.

Eyewitnesses said Sunday’s Bulawayo chaos occurred after angry youths

stormed the provincial co-ordinating committee meeting (PCC) which was

being held at Davies Hall – whereupon they demanded that Ndlovu and youth

league chairperson, Anna Mokgohloa, recuse themselves on account of their

alleged support for Kasukuwere.

But the defiant Ndlovu told the Daily News yesterday that he was still

chairperson of the province – accusing Team Lacoste of causing Sunday’s

mayhem.

“They are saying I must not step foot at Davies Hall . . . They are just

drunk mafia gangs pushing dirty politics, but as an executive we will not

be intimidated and we will not be pushed out through dubious means.

“It’s politics and it will soon pass . . . Sometimes people kill each

other over such power struggles, but we are glad it has not come to that

yet.

“What we have noticed though is that these are the very same people who

are given money and beer to come and cause chaos. It’s terrible,” Ndlovu

said ruefully.

One of the alleged Team Lacoste members, Magura Charumbira – who was

stabbed during Sunday’s bloody clashes – told the Daily News that they

were “preparing for a mega fight-back” that would drive Ndlovu and his

allies out of the province’s party executive.

“I know they stabbed me and beat me up using sjamboks, but these

Kasukuwere thugs should be warned that the war is far from over.

“They think they are done with me, but let Dennis Ndlovu and his cabal be

warned that I will call a big meeting at Davies Hall this week, where we

will seal his fate and that of his cabal once and for all,” Charumbira

said from his hospital bed.

Zanu PF’s deadly infighting has escalated over the past few months, and

ever since Kasukuwere was put on notice by the ruling party’s 10 provinces

– weeks after Sandi Moyo and Mahoka were forced to resign from their

women’s league positions.

Mahoka, who is famed for having publicly dressed down Mnangagwa in front

of Mugabe last year, was the women’s league’s treasurer, while Sandi Moyo

was First Lady Grace Mugabe’s deputy.

Kasukuwere’s fate was set to be decided at last week’s postponed politburo

meeting, after a probe team appointed by Mugabe to investigate allegations

against him had completed its work.

Insiders have also previously told the Daily News that Kasukuwere’s party

rivals are “systematically working for his demise” – in the same manner

former Vice President Joice Mujuru was chased out of the warring former

liberation movement in 2014.

Political analysts also warned yesterday that the Bulawayo bloodletting

was likely “to mark the beginning of more violent clashes” among Zanu PF’s

warring factions.

“It is becoming more and more significant until the mother of all issues,

which is Mugabe’s succession, is brought to finality, and we are likely to

see more of these fights.

“It (violence) only represents the escalation of the internal squabbles

which have gone a gear up. I don’t think the fights have reached a

crescendo yet, but the struggles are going to take a more violent turn as

opposed to the propaganda that we see in State media,” University of

Zimbabwe politics expert Eldred Masunungure said.

Another political analyst, Dewa Mavhinga, also warned that Sunday’s

horrific violence was likely to see more clashes in future, as Zanu PF was

used to “resorting to violence as a tool of expressing itself in sticky

situations”.

“In the past, Zanu PF violence predominantly targeted opponents outside

the party. But as the end-game approaches, the machinery of violence

appears to have been turned inwards, to target factional opponents inside.

“With a highly partisan and extremely politicised leadership of the

police, it will also be difficult for the police to stamp out this

lawlessness in Zanu PF and maintain law and order.

“Things are falling apart, and the primary source of the violence and

tensions is the unresolved question of Mugabe’s succession. That is the

elephant in the room,” Mavhinga told the Daily News.

Other observers have also previously said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu

PF’s succession riddle is fuelling the party’s deadly infighting.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own

choice.

