Source: Mugadza petitions Trump over Mugabe – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 7 May 2017

HARARE – Activist cleric Patrick Phillip Mugadza has launched a fresh

assault on President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF government by

petitioning the United States President Donald Trump to force the

long-serving Zimbabwean leader to step down.

Mugadza, who is facing a slew of charges at the courts, among them his

controversial prophecy that Mugabe would die before end of this year, said

Trump had hinted he would do that during his presidential campaigns last

year.

“I am basically saying Trump made a promise that he would deal with

dictators like Mugabe and (Ugandan President Yoweri) Museveni and now is

the time to fulfil it.

“Mugabe’s own ministers recently bought him a special massage chair which

is the clearest sign that he is now incapacitated,” Mugadza told the Daily

News on Sunday about his embargoed petition.

“And as for our own parliamentarians, they must make Mugabe realise that

he cannot handle being on that position anymore. They must communicate

that on the nation’s behalf.”

The Remnant Church leader has previously petitioned the Roman Catholic

Pope to excommunicate the nonagenarian arguing that his governance style

was not consistent with someone claiming to be a Christian.

Yesterday, Mugadza defended his activism despite some reservations among

his colleagues who accuse him of being political.

“I feel that my ministry goes hand-in-hand with activism although for so

long we (pastors) have lived under the misconception that it is a taboo

but it was just a trick by the regime to make sure that the most powerful

entity, the Church, remains quiet pinned to the pulpit,” said Mugadza.

The unorthodox pastor, recently caused controversy among the church

pastors, when he challenged the government to build special “conjugal

rights cottages” in jails to allow prisoners to enjoy intimacy with their

partners.

“I have seen condoms in prison and I have seen them with inmates. What

does that tell you? It means some gay activity is most likely going on in

there, although I am told that one can actually have intimacy with a woman

in jail.

“I was told how this can be done and I asked whether my wife could also

visit me in prison and they said no.

“I then began to realise that there is a need for the government to

seriously think about this, as even…Mugabe says gays and lesbians are

worse than dogs, which is not a very good statement from a leader because

from my point of view as a clergyman, everybody was created in the image

of God irrespective of what they do.

“They could be doing a wrong thing but that does not make them dogs at any

given point.

“The best way is to speak to them so that they know what they are doing is

wrong. So, if the president is seriously against gay relationships, what

does he have to do?

“He has got to create a situation where he is going to be having what I

call `conjugal cottages’ in prison. This way, women can say visit their

husbands there,” ,” Mugadza said upon release from remand prison in March

where he had stayed for over six weeks following his arrest on the Mugabe

“death prophecy”.

Mugadza is still facing a litany of criminal charges at the Harare

Magistrates’ Courts – including prophesying that Mugabe would die before

end of October this year.

Last month, he was cleared of one of the charges relating to him having

allegedly abused the national flag.

Mugadza first hit the headlines in December 2015 when he mounted a one-man

protest against Mugabe in Victoria Falls, during Zanu PF’s national

conference at the resort, where he held a placard that read: “Mr

President, the people are suffering. Proverbs 21:13“.

In April last year, he also chained himself to a pole while holding a

cross in one hand and a Bible in the other, in a daring protest action in

Harare.

He is still on trial on this other matter and is also yet to defend

himself on his controversial “prophecy” in which he claimed Mugabe would

die on October 17, this year.

In the last case, the Remnant Church leader is being charged with

insulting both Christian and African traditional religions, with the State

claiming that predicting someone’s death is taboo.

His death prophecy has caused palpable anger within sections of Zanu PF –

which is riven with its seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and

succession wars.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



