Mugadza public nuisance trial opens

Tarisai Machakaire 23 February 2017

HARARE – Activist cleric Phillip Mugadza – also facing charges of

insulting people of a certain religion after prophesying that President

Robert Mugabe will die on October 17 this year – appeared in court

yesterday, as his trial for public nuisance commenced.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Blessing Murwisi, represented by

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights’ Gift Mtisi.

The criminal nuisance charges emanate from a November 22, 2016 incident

when the clergyman padlocked himself to iron rails at Africa Unity Square

in protest against Mugabe’s governance.

Mugadza’s trial was postponed to March 13 after Mtisi notified the court

that he needed time to go through the State papers as he had only been

furnished with them the previous day.

On Monday, he was in court over the Mugabe death prophecy case.

He was back in court the following day answering to charges of insulting

the national flag.

His lawyers argue that in all allegations, the State infringed on

Mugadza’s constitutional entitlement to freedom of expression and

opinion.

During initial remand proceedings, Mtisi challenged his client’s placement

on remand arguing there was gross abuse of his constitutional rights at

the hands of law enforcement agents.

He further submitted that allegations being levelled against his client

did not constitute the offence charged.

Prosecutor, Moleen Murozvi, alleged that at around 4pm on November 22 last

year, police officers from the reaction group were on patrol at African

Unity Square.

They reportedly heard the accused person shouting on top of his voice,

allegedly disturbing people who passed by the park.

The officers noticed that the cleric had chained and padlocked himself to

fencing rails at Africa Unity Square.

The court heard that Mugadza annoyed Parliament employees and other

members of the public.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station

after being advised of his charge.

The State intends to produce the chain and padlock used by Mugadza as

exhibits.

