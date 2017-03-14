Source: Mujuru speaks on her wealth – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 11 March 2017

HARARE – Former vice president Joice Mujuru has opened up on her wealth,

dismissing claims that she is superrich, with interests in the

diamond-rich Chiadzwa fields, as a joke.

Speaking on BBC’s Hardtalk, the ex-top Zanu PF official – turned President

Robert Mugabe’s fierce rival – said she only owns a house and a farm.

“I only have a house, I only run a farm…which I am still negotiating

with the owner,” she claimed.

Further asked to comment on reports that her late husband, retired general

Solomon Mujuru, owned significant stakes in diamond firms and that she and

her daughter were involved in selling of the highly-priced gems, she said:

“You think that if I had all that richness I would be suffering this much.

You think since Mujuru died five years ago and they have now gone to trace

his estate, they wouldn’t have said something about how rich he was.”

Mujuru said at the height of the allegations, a Cabinet team had been set

up to investigate her alleged involvement in the Chiadzwa diamond fields.

The leader of the newly-formed National People’s Party said talk about her

alleged involvement in Chiadzwa arose after she started running a

horticultural community programme next to the mining field, adding that

the produce was also being sold in London, United Kingdom.

“I am telling you the joke about the anthill, it was a joke because after

they (authorities) had heard that they went to investigate as a Cabinet

team . . . and they discovered that it was a joke because these people

never saw me there,” Mujuru said, further stating that “I have never been

a miner, I have never owned anything in terms of business, so they said no

no no these were jokes that were going through between these two

communities because they stay side by side”.

“I have never been involved in anything to do with diamonds. These are

rumours, these are social media talks,” Mujuru said.

She once again dispelled corruption allegations that were levelled against

her by Zanu PF officials during her expulsion from the ruling party in

2014, adding that if she were corrupt, she could have been arrested by

now.

Mujuru said those who profited from corruption over the years must be held

to account.

“Corruption has done a lot of damage to the economy and corruption is the

worst thing, (it) is the enemy of what is existing in Zimbabwe today,” she

said.

Mujuru said her aim was to transform Zanu PF from within, blaming the

Executive for Gukurahundi atrocities where at least 20 000 civilians were

massacred in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

Even though she accepted collective blame over what transpired during her

tenure in government, Mujuru said that she was against most of the things

that were happening.

She also said that she supported the full compensation of whites who lost

their farms during the violent land reform programme, adding that she is

in talks with the evicted owner of Ruzambo Farm (Alamein Farm) – which she

now runs – Guy Watson-Smith in order to compensate him.

She also castigated the government’s indigenisation policy, which calls

for foreign-owned companies to cede 51 percent of their shares to locals.

She said her party will repeal the law if it is voted into power, because

it supports investment.

