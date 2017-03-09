Source: New ZIA board announced | The Herald

Business Reporter

Government is concerned with the lack of coordination in the manner in which the country is receiving investors, a Cabinet minister has said.

Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Obert Mpofu said this when he announced a new board for the Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA). Minister Mpofu said the new team was expected to coordinate investors.

“The new board will ensure that all investors come through ZIA and the One Stop Shop Investment Centre for licensing and facilitation. This is one of the fundamental objectives of the new board to ensure that we handle our investors in a coordinated manner and I call on all ministries to cooperate with the new board,” he said.

Banker Richard Victor Wilde chairs the board and is deputised by Dr Nomathemba Ndiweni.

The new board takes over from the one that was chaired by former banker and businessman Nigel Chanakira of the Kingdom Financial Holdings Limited fame.

Other board members include Jocelyn Mahachi, Florence Makombe, Nkosana Mkandhla, Respina Zinyanduko, Clemence Masango, Chipo Mhini and Takabvakure Euwitt Mutunhu.

Wilde pledged to seek new investors as well as nurture those already operating in the country.

