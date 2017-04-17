Source: Retention funds cost Zim millions – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 16 April 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe could be losing millions of dollars through misuse of

retained funds by various government departments who are withholding 100

percent of the cash they are collecting from the public in a side pocket.

This comes after Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) retained

the highest amount of $204,6 million it collected last year, followed by

the Home Affairs ministry – which oversees the police – retaining $59,3

million, according to the Parliament Budget Office’s analysis of

statutory and retention funds tabled in the National Assembly on April 5.

Home Affairs permanent secretary Melusi Matshiya told the parliamentary

portfolio committee on Home Affairs probing the 2017 National Budget, that

the various departments under his ministry, including the police,

Registrar-General’s Office and Immigration, had properly accounted for the

retention funds.

The Registrar-General’s Office retained $27 million last year, while the

Immigration department retained $1,2 million.

“Treasury gave us the authority to retain funds, they get our audit

reports and they have confidence in us,” he said.

“Those police officers found on the wrong side of the law have been

prosecuted and some even committed suicide after they were found to have

abused funds, but the fees collected are audited to the extent that last

year but one we got a clean audit report.”

He said the Home Affairs ministry was battling to raise $87 million from

fees and fines in order to shore up the ministry’s “meagre” 2017 budget

allocation of $384 million.

The Auditor-General Mildred Chiri has already raised a red flag over lack

of transparency and accountability with regards to most of these statutory

and retention funds.

This comes amid calls for the country to revert back to the old system

where all revenues were deposited into the Consolidated Revenue Fund

(CRF), and all allocations and disbursements were made from these subject

to the permission of Parliament through the budget process.

Most of the retention funds in Zimbabwe were created as a survival tactic

during the peak of government fiscal challenges caused by the Reserve Bank

of Zimbabwe printing so much of the local currency in 2007-8 that

inflation hit an annual rate of almost 500 billion percent.

This was to allow government departments to retain part of their revenue

to fund critical operations during the hyperinflationary era where a

slightest lag in releasing funds from the CRF would significantly

compromise government operations and service delivery due to the rapid

loss of value for money.

Treasury authorised, albeit without legal backing, certain departments to

retain all collected funds to finance critical areas such as

capitalisation.

But the proliferation of these funds and reports of lack of transparency

in the use of the funds is now a matter of concern, according to

Parliament’s Budget Office.

It reported that the combined revenues collected by government

institutions or departments outside the budget could have well reached

over $1 billion in 2016, had they been properly and accurately accounted

for.

“This includes revenues from fines and user charges collected by the

Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zinara, Environmental Management Agency,

Judicial Services Commission and the Registrar General’s Office, among

many other government agencies,” the analysis said.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s budget has remained static at $4

billion annually as fiscal revenues continue to dwindle, at a time the

budget deficit is exploding.

“This situation has eroded the stimulus power of the budget to propel the

economy and move the country to middle income status,” the office said.

“The increase in cases of abuse of public funds justifies calls for

Treasury to be the only department entrusted with the responsibility to

manage public resources.

“It has also been noted that a lot of money is spent on nonessential goods

and services at the expense of critical issues. This is the highest level

of disservice to the citizens and taxpayers when privileged departments

splash on luxuries like cars whilst critical service provision like health

delivery are underfunded to the extent of failing to provide basic

painkillers.

“It defeats the whole purpose and is illogical for the same institutions

with retention funds to then look up to treasury for financial support

especially for salaries. Universities are a clear case in point.”

Parliament’s Budget Office called on the Finance minister Patrick

Chinamasa to revoke the retention authority and enforce the constitutional

requirement that all funds must be remitted to the CRF and where

appropriate, the concerned departments can be allowed to retain a small

percentage, just like what Zimra does to meet fund administration

expenses.

Treasury directed all government departments who collect statutory funds

or retain other funds to open accounts with the central bank with effect

from January 31, 2016 to enhance transparency and accountability, failure

of which they threatened to revoke the retention authority. All the

concerned departments have complied with this directive.

“However, it should be noted that this has not addressed the issue of

abuse of funds and the constitutional requirements provided for in Section

302,” the Budget Office noted.

