Source: Snakebites claim 38 – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 13 April 2017

HARARE – At least 38 people have died from snakebites since January this

year, Health ministry permanent secretary Gerald Gwinji told Parliament

recently.

This comes as the Meteorological Services Department (Met) has warned

residents to be on the look-out for the reptiles which are leaving their

natural habitat to invade residential areas due to the recent heavy rains.

Presenting oral evidence to Parliament’s Health portfolio committee,

Gwinji said “since the beginning of the year, 5 605 cases of snakebites

and 38 deaths throughout the country have been recorded”.

“We expect snakebites to increase around the time foliage increases. What

we have tried to do is preposition the anti-serum that is required,” he

said.

Gwinji, however, said in trying to treat snake bite victims, they are met

with a challenge of reluctance to use the anti-serum, “fearing adverse

side effects or reactions”.

“We have asked our senior clinicians to appropriately skill government

medical officers to have confidence in using the anti-serum,” he said.

He said the anti-serum is in stock, but sometimes expires because some

people have a fear of serum reactions.

He added that the solution to avoid snake bites is behavioural change,

with people careful of where they get their firewood and by keeping their

surroundings clear of shrubs.

He added that while people are increasingly dying from snakebites, others

survive through interventions such as the use of traditional medicines.

According to 2015 statistics,

5 332 cases of snakebites were recorded with 41 deaths during the year,

while 3 195 snake bites were reported and 39 deaths in 2014.

Gwinji said while the ministry has tried engaging traditional healers on

what medicines they use, they are very secretive of their concoctions.

He said regardless of the secretive approach by traditional healers, the

ministry will still concentrate on distributing the anti-tetanus and

anti-serum to healthcare facilities.

“As we try to engage traditional practitioners through our directorate,

some of the interactions we have with them are on hygiene issues such as

the use of razors. However, while they may change needles and razors, it

is what they put on the bite that is of concern to us,” Gwinji said.

Meanwhile, Met said: “We understand the ministry of Health and Child Care

has registered a significant number of snakebites and even resulting in

deaths in the just-ended season. This could be linked to the unusual rains

and high water levels which have either swept away crocodiles and snakes

or could have found new havens.”

The Civil Protection Unit also issued a warning during the rainy season

after snakes were swept out of their burrows into people’s yards and homes

by the floods.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, Zimbabwe has 81 different

types of snakes, 33 species are non-venomous.

