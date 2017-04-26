Source: Telecel re-introduces MegaBonus | The Herald April 26, 2017

Business Reporter

Telecel Zimbabwe has re-introduced the MegaBonus promotion which allows the company’s pre-paid subscribers to make local calls across all networks for double the value of the airtime they purchase.

The re-introduced MegaBonus Promotion gives Telecel customers 100 percent bonus for all airtime denominations of a $1 or more. The validity period for the bonus airtime varies depending on the recharge value but ranges between 1 day and 7 days.

“Telecel is excited to announce the re-introduction of MegaBonus which gives 100 percent bonus across all local networks.

The re-introduction of MegaBonus Promotion with 100 percent bonus for off and on-net calls is a direct response to feedback from our customers as well as a deliberate consolidation of our brand promise of value and affordability in all our offerings,” said Telecel Communications and Branding Director, Obert Mandimika.

The mobile company which is exhibiting at this year’s ZITF has said the launch of the MegaBonus at ZITF is coinciding with the exhibition’s theme “Harnessing linkages for industrial development”.

“Telecel believes that as a mobile telecommunications company our job is to keep the price of connectivity low in order to help facilitate social and business related communication over our platform for the benefit of our customers.

“This year’s ZITF theme ‘Harnessing linkages for industrial development’ sums up how we view Telecel’s role in supporting the Zimbabwean population and economy,” commented Telecel CEO, Mrs Angeline Vere.

Telecel’s MegaBonus Promotion instantly offers 100 percent bonus with every recharge. The recharge denominations currently guaranteeing 100 percent bonus under the promotion are the $1, $2, $5, $10 and the $20. MegaBonus is available to Telecel’s pre-paid customers who recharge using scratch cards, Telecash and electronic vouchers.

