Source: They want me out: Mugabe – DailyNews Live

JEFFREY MUVUNDUSI, BLESSINGS MASHAYA 26 February 2017

MATOBO – President Robert Mugabe yesterday railed against unnamed Zanu PF

elements whom he claimed were formenting party divisions and plotting to

dethrone him from power.

Addressing thousands at his belated birthday celebrations in Matabeleland

South’s Matobo District, the weary 93-year-old also said the warring

ruling party could stage an extraordinary congress to choose his successor

if he decided to retire.

“If Zanu PF says I should go I will … For your own information, I never

canvassed for any position, I rose up to my position … let the people

judge for themselves … We don’t want imposition (of leaders) at all,”

Mugabe said yesterday.

“People have said that I should choose a successor but that is what is

called imposition. I don’t want and will never impose. This is the job of

congress to choose those who will then come up and the party will elect,”

he said.

“Whatever position you seek must be a position you get upon a proper

election by the people … People who are busy forming their own groupings

saying VaMugabe must go I ask myself where should I go,” Mugabe

thundered.

“Let me refer now to the unending problem of division within the party. We

want a party which is tight … The party, as I said, is based on a party

constitution and the party constitution provides how people can get

elected from one position to another.

“So why why do you want to try and circumvent the constitution?

Haunganzvengese constitution se bhora kuti uwane chigaro. Aiwa, hatina

kumboita party yakadaro (you don’t circumvent the constitution to get into

leadership. The party has never worked like that),” he added.

Mugabe spoke as Zanu PF’s ugly tribal, factional and succession wars have

gotten worse over the past few weeks, with the ruling party split between

two distinct camps – Team Lacoste, which is rallying behind Vice President

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential aspirations, and the Generation 40 (G40)

faction, which is stridently against the Midlands godfather’s presidential

ambitions.

Speaking before Mugabe yesterday, Zanu PF youth league chairperson

Kudzanai Chipanga also accused some party bigwigs and government ministers

of plotting to remove Mugabe from office while pretending to love him

during the day.

Without also revealing the names of the ministers he was referring to, the

ex-party deputy for youth affairs said the nonagenarian must appoint

non-political ministers.

“We want the appointment of non-political ministers so that they can lead

some economic development ministries. The current economic development

ministers are overwhelmed. They are expected to turn around the economy,

to work in their constituencies and also work for the party,” Chipanga

said.

“Given the calibre of some current ministers, just after you appoint them,

they will then plot to remove you from power.

“They take 95 percent of the money for development to fund the process of

removing you from power,” he roared further.

Chipanga also repeated his controversial statement that the nonagenarian

must be declared life president.

“As youths, we want to declare you the life president. We want to go to

our party congresses for choosing the vice presidents and other members

… Youths belong to … Mugabe and his wife. We want your birthday to be

celebrated like what people do on Christmas Day. The day must be declared

as a public holiday before 2018,” he said.

“Ministers who are responsible for declaring this day must not come to

this event next year if they fail to declare it a holiday,” Chipanga said

further.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



