Source: Thousands expected at Nera feedback rally – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 5, 2017

THOUSANDS of people are today expected to attend the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) feedback rally at Freedom Square in Harare, where they aim to continue pressing for the electoral reforms.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Nera officials had previously slated the rally for Africa Unity Square, but police advised them to use Freedom Square, also known as Robert Mugabe Square, ostensibly to avoid interfering with business in town.

Nera official and MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said everything was set for the rally that will be addressed by various opposition political party leaders.

“What we have agreed is that the rally is going to take place at Freedom Square. Political leaders will address and the Nera leadership will also address the rally,” Mwonzora said.

In a letter by Harare Central district police boss, Chief Superintendent Chizemo, addressed to Nera official Joelson Mugari, the law enforcement agency said the meeting was best suitable to be held at Freedom Square (Robert Mugabe Square).

“In terms of Section 26(6) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11.17, I impose the following conditions: That the intended feedback rally be held at Robert Mugabe Square where you successfully held a meeting/demonstration on the 22nd of March 2017,” the letter to Nera read.

Police said since schools were closing, Africa Unity Square would be busy as pupils would be dropped off there from various boarding schools.

“Africa Unity Square is the usual gathering point for parents as they wait to receive their children. To hold a rally of this magnitude will interfere with the rights of both parents and schoolchildren who intend to use the square,” the letter read.

Police also expressed concern that the huge turnout and the PA system could interfere with the ongoing African Union meeting.

Police said Harare City Council had also deposed an affidavit which was agreeable to Nera to convene at Freedom Square.

