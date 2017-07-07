Source: Tiff over command tourism – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 7 July 2017

HARARE – Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi and the

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke, have

differed sharply over plans to launch the Command Tourism programme.

The two have had well-publicised differences in the past.

In the latest clash, Mzembi is against the use of the word “Command” which

he argues is not consistent with the charm offensive that his ministry and

the ZTA have made in trying to reposition the country among best tourist

destinations.

ZTA is a corporate body under the Tourism ministry whose responsibility is

to manage and market Zimbabwe as a leading tourist destination in Africa

and the world at large.

“I was talking to the vice president (Emmerson Mnangagwa) that `why don’t

we introduce Command Tourism?’ We must introduce Command Tourism so that

those who are doing what we don’t want to do, they should stop.

“They will be commanded to stop,” Kaseke told delegates at the

Hlanganani/Sanganai 10th anniversary in Bulawayo last month that plans

were underway to introduce Command Tourism.

“Those who are not doing what they are supposed to be doing, they must be

commanded to do it.

“It’s an idea you can laugh at, but I am serious when I talk about Command

Tourism because that is the issue,” he added.

His proposed tourism model seeks to ape the government’s Command

Agriculture that is aimed at improving food security and promoting self

sustenance among local farmers.

Mnangagwa – who is spearheading the scheme – has said it aims to ensure

the country’s food self-sufficiency.

But Mzembi took the unusual step of highlighting Kaseke’s missteps on his

proposed Command Tourism policy at the launch of the Economic Development

in Africa Report 2017 in Harare on Wednesday.

“We don’t quite listen to each other that is why someone was advocating

for Command Tourism and I said `please don’t use that word here, in

tourism we charm’ . . . people come because we are attractive,” said

Mzembi is a thinly-disguised jibe at Kaseke.

Zimbabwe expects tourist arrivals to increase in 2017 to 2,2 million,

according to Parliament’s Budget Office, helping the recovery of a fragile

economy as the country enjoys a third straight record year for tourism

boom.

Tourism is an important component of the Zimbabwean economy and a key

source of hard currency.

