Source: Tsvangirai, Biti set to reunite – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 10 April 2017

HARARE – After years of mudslinging, the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai and

the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti, are now back on

talking terms with the latter saying it has now realised that it was

pandering to Zanu PF whims when it used to attack the former prime

minister.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said it

has always been Zanu PF’s wish to see Tsvangirai and Biti squabbling but

those “dark days” are gone now as opposition parties start to engage with

the aim of forming a grand coalition.

“The tiff was exaggerated by our enemies which is Zanu PF. As we always

said that there are no personal differences between…Biti

and…Tsvangirai.

“Tsvangirai is not our enemy our enemy is Zanu PF. As for the talks, we

are in talks with different opposition parties including the MDC.

“We have mandated our leadership to handle the issue of coalition talks.

We are happy that all opposition parties are now seeing the importance of

the coalition.”

Pictures of Tsvangirai and Biti in smiles at a National Electoral Reform

Agenda (Nera) gathering last month went viral on social media with many

opposition fanatics urging the former allies to unite and work together

towards ending President Robert Mugabe’s 37-year-old reign.

Apparently, rattled by the prospects of a grand coalition among opposition

parties, Mugabe sought to pooh-pooh the envisaged alliance when he

addressed his party’s central committee on Friday last week, but for

Tsvangirai the nonagenarian is now running scared.

Sources close to coalition deliberations that are taking place behind the

scenes, as the country hurtles towards the watershed 2018 elections, told

the Daily News that Biti and Tsvangirai could reunite anytime soon.

“Biti and Tsvangirai’s relationship has improved they are in talks and

most senior members in Biti’s party now support the idea of the reunion of

the two.

“The picture of the two at the Nera demonstration drew positive comments

from the people and now both parties are eager to work together.

Tsvangirai and Biti are having meetings to iron out their differences and

soon the deal will be finalised,” the source said.

However, according to the PDP, it is not wise to have a coalition now

because Zanu PF would infiltrate opposition parties and weaken them before

the 2018 polls.

“The question which only remains now is when is the coalition? However,

because of the nature of the regime we are dealing with we can’t have the

coalition way before the elections because we will end up infiltrated by

Zanu PF.

“Also some parties are still working on holding their congresses, but

definitely the coalition will come,” said Mafume.

Asked who should lead the broad alliance of opposition parties, Mafume

said, “what is needed is consensus among opposition parties”.

Yesterday, Tsvangirai, through his spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, said

Mugabe is running scared as opposition parties show strong signals that

they could unite before the crucial 2018 plebiscite.

“They thought that it was going to be difficult for us as Zimbabweans to

work together, obviously, the regime is panicking. There are overwhelming

reasons for them to panic because we are surely coming together,” said

Tamborinyoka.

“Zimbabweans are congregating and there is an overwhelming unity among

Zimbabweans. The economic and social problems are bringing the people of

Zimbabwe together. In 2018 it will be the people of Zimbabwe versus this

minority regime.

“We don’t care about Zanu PF fights. We feel sorry for those who are on a

massage chair because they will go back to their rural area but it’s not a

crime to be old.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



