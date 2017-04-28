Source: Tsvangirai goes digital – DailyNews Live
Bridget Mananavire 28 April 2017
HARARE – MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has embraced technology by launching
an online campaign to rally support ahead of the crucial 2018 election.
The long-time President Robert Mugabe rival’s digital campaign includes a
website – votemorgan.org – and a mobile application called “Morgan” that
can be downloaded on the Apple app and Google play stores.
On the website and application, also supported by social media platforms
such as Twitter and Facebook, the former Prime Minister seeks to connect
with his supporters through a live chat platform.
“As we progress to 2018, I want to assure you that I will be here to share
my ideas and thoughts and engage with you as much as possible . . . the
website . . . will herald the campaign we are getting into,” Tsvangirai
said as he announced the campaign on his Facebook page. Mobile
applications will be available to make sure that we keep in touch as much
as often in this crucial season,” he said.
“You will be able to ask me questions . . . We are also looking for
creatives, community organisers, tech-heads and policy experts who would
like to volunteer to this campaign,” he added.
This comes as MDC has deployed its senior party officials to rural areas
to consolidate its support base in the countryside communities, where the
majority of people reside.
Last week, the party signed Memoranda of Understandings to consummate an
alliance with other opposition parties.
“In the face of partisan gridlock and powerful, deep-pocketed interests,
we refuse to be cynical about what we can accomplish. We have proved
naysayers wrong before, and we look forward to doing it again.
“In our four years in the inclusive government, Zimbabweans can testify to
how we positively changed their lives even though we had Zanu PF as an
albatross.
“We stabilised the economy, we opened schools and hospitals, we grew the
economy and above all, we gave Zimbabweans a new Constitution,” Tsvangirai
said.