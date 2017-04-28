Source: Tsvangirai goes digital – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 28 April 2017

HARARE – MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has embraced technology by launching

an online campaign to rally support ahead of the crucial 2018 election.

The long-time President Robert Mugabe rival’s digital campaign includes a

website – votemorgan.org – and a mobile application called “Morgan” that

can be downloaded on the Apple app and Google play stores.

On the website and application, also supported by social media platforms

such as Twitter and Facebook, the former Prime Minister seeks to connect

with his supporters through a live chat platform.

“As we progress to 2018, I want to assure you that I will be here to share

my ideas and thoughts and engage with you as much as possible . . . the

website . . . will herald the campaign we are getting into,” Tsvangirai

said as he announced the campaign on his Facebook page. Mobile

applications will be available to make sure that we keep in touch as much

as often in this crucial season,” he said.

“You will be able to ask me questions . . . We are also looking for

creatives, community organisers, tech-heads and policy experts who would

like to volunteer to this campaign,” he added.

This comes as MDC has deployed its senior party officials to rural areas

to consolidate its support base in the countryside communities, where the

majority of people reside.

Last week, the party signed Memoranda of Understandings to consummate an

alliance with other opposition parties.

“In the face of partisan gridlock and powerful, deep-pocketed interests,

we refuse to be cynical about what we can accomplish. We have proved

naysayers wrong before, and we look forward to doing it again.

“In our four years in the inclusive government, Zimbabweans can testify to

how we positively changed their lives even though we had Zanu PF as an

albatross.

“We stabilised the economy, we opened schools and hospitals, we grew the

economy and above all, we gave Zimbabweans a new Constitution,” Tsvangirai

said.

