Source: Zanu PF thugs run amok – DailyNews Live
Blessings Mashaya 12 February 2017
HARARE – Zanu PF hoodlums yesterday ran amok in Chitungwiza where they
injured several supporters of opposition Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) party who
were on a clean-up campaign in the dormitory town.
The barbaric attacks left many people needing hospitalisation.
Eyewitnesses said all hell broke loose when TZ deputy organising secretary
Tichaona Saurombe was about to make his address when a group of youths
clad in Zanu PF T-shirts arrived at the venue and indiscriminately started
assaulting people.
Although TZ supporters tried to defend themselves, they were no match for
the seemingly drunken Zanu PF activists.
Speaking after the incident a visibly-shaken Saurombe said Zanu PF thugs
were not happy with the turnout.
“We were still giving our people directives on how we were going to move.
We then saw the Zanu PF guys coming trying to stop me, our security tried
to block them but they started attacking us and most of our security
members were left injured.
“Our security head is currently at Chitungwiza hospital. We are trying to
make sure that these Zanu PF youths are arrested,” said Saurombe.
One of the injured supporters Kudakwashe Chikwanha said he was attacked
when he was trying to help his colleague who was bleeding.
“I was shocked. I don’t know what object was used to strike me from my
back.
“These guys are clueless they concentrate on small issues while people are
suffering,” he said.
The latest attack comes at a time when cases of political violence
perpetrated by Zanu PF supporters against opposition members are on the
increase.
Last month, gun-toting thugs, suspected to be Zanu PF hoodlums, left for
dead an opposition candidate and his agent in the Bikita West by-election.
National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Madock Chivasa, and his
election agent Thomas Mudzamiri, were mauled by Zanu PF yobs as the two
men were making their way out of a local supermarket where they had gone
to buy some food.
The violence followed the savage attacks on supporters of Temba Mliswa in
Norton last year where he stood as an independent candidate.
In September last year, Zanu PF youths also ran amok in Guruve, embarking
on an orgy of political violence and bludgeoning four Zimbabwe People
First (ZPF) bigwigs – including a retired senior military official and
former diplomat – before forcing a local school to close.
The barbaric attacks by the axe-wielding ruling party mobs against ZPF
officials also saw property worth tens of thousands of dollars, including
two vehicles, being destroyed in the historically volatile Mashonaland
Central province.
The bloody scenes at Dunaverty Farm, where the three ZPF officials are
running agricultural operations, left four people hospitalised, including
retired brigadier-general and former Zimbabwe ambassador to Mozambique,
Agrippa Mutambara.