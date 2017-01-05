Source: Zim moots electronic duty-free certificate – DailyNews Live January 5, 2017

HARARE – Treasury is moving to introduce an electronic duty-free

certificate to curb abuse of the paper following indications that

government blew $258,5 million on imports in 2015 facilitated through the

State-issued documents.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said following rampant abuse of the

State-issued paper, government was tightening screws on the issuing

process.

“…There are, however, circumstances where duty-free certificates have

been abused, thereby defrauding the fiscus, as well prejudicing local

producers.

“In order to enhance compliance and also secure an effective audit trail,

it is proposed to introduce an electronic duty-free certificate.

“Duty-free certificates issued by accounting officers will, thus, be

lodged into the Zimbabwe Revenue

Authority Automated System for Customs Data (Asycuda) system,” Chinamasa

recently said.

The Treasury chief last year told National Assembly that the total value

of duty-free certificates – used for duty-free clearance of imported goods

for the exclusive use of government – issued in 2015 stood at $258,5

million while the 2014 figure was $292 million.

The certificates are issued in line with Treasury Circular No. 13 of 2005 and cannot be used to

clear goods for individuals.

In 2015, Health and Child Care ministry accounted for $162,3 million of

the total goods imported using duty-free certificates – making it the

State’s biggest importer – followed by the Tourism and Hospitality

Management ministry which imported $42,3 million worth of goods.

“However, it is important to note that some government departments,

particularly the Health and Child Care ministry also receive donated goods

from external donors. The goods are also cleared using duty-free

certificates,” Chinamasa said.

This comes amid concern from various quarters over the issuance of the

certificates as it also recently emerged that various government

departments were using the certificates to import goods then selling them

on the black market.

Late last year, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority revealed that the

CMED was importing at least 600 000 litres of duty-free fuel per month,

with some ending up being sold at exorbitant prices on the black market.

Zimbabwe has restricted the basic goods that can make their way into the

country without attracting duty and cut travellers rebate to $200 from

$300.

Taxes charged on imports accounted for 21 percent of the $725 million

taxes collected by the country’s tax agency during the first quarter of

this year.

