Source: Zimbabwe, FAO launch food control programme | The Herald February 10, 2017

Tatenda Charamba and Tanaka Vunganai

Government has joined forces with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in launching a Technical Cooperation Programme, “Strengthening the National Food Control System for Zimbabwe.” This came to light after Government asked FAO for technical assistance to build capacity for strengthening the national food control system. FAO has set aside $358 000 to make this project a success.

Representing the Minister of Health and Child Care at Harare International Conference Centre yesterday, Deputy Minister Aldrin Masiiwa underscored the importance of public health.

“Effective national food control system is essential to protect public health and promote international trade as a key component of food security and economic development,” he said.

“All food, whether imported or locally produced, shall meet national Public Health legislation and international standards for quality and safety.”

About 50 participants contributed to the success of the project among them the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, National Nutrition Department of the Ministry of Health and National Biotechnology Authority.

FAO sub-regional coordinator for Southern Africa and representative for Zimbabwe, Dr David Phiri applauded FAO for its determination in improving food safety systems in Zimbabwe.

“I would like to reiterate that FAO remains committed to improving systems of food safety and quality of food management, based on scientific principles, that lead to reduced foodborne illness and support fair and transparent trade,” said Dr Phiri.

To ensure the success of the project, monitoring will be done on a monthly basis. The project began in October last year and is expected to be complete by September 2018.

