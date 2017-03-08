Source: Zimra bosses hearings begin – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 7 March 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says disciplinary hearings

for suspended Commissioner General Gershem Pasi and five other executives

have begun.

Zimra director for legal and corporate services Florence Jambwa, last week

said Pasi’s cross-examination was being handled externally.

“The hearings are going on, you know disciplinary hearings are very

complicated and can take quite some time to get completed so they are

on-going and we are not yet in a position to give you a date of when they

will be finished because we don’t know…” she said at a workshop last

week.

This was after the national tax collector sent Pasi and five other

executives on forced paid leave in May last year to pave way for

investigations on allegations of corruption and poor corporate governance

unearthed by a forensic audit instituted by the Auditor-General’s Office.

The affected executives are Loss Control director Charlton Chihuri;

Commissioner of Customs and Excise Anna Mutombodzi; ICT and

Infrastructural Development director Tjiyapo Velempini, Internal audit

boss Clive Charles Majengwa and director for Human Resources Sithokozile

Thembani Mrewa.

Initially, the hearings of the five managers were supposed to be conducted

last month with Pasi’s interrogation slated for this month, however, the

process is dragging on almost a year after the managers were suspended.

According to Zimra sources, the organisation’s code of conduct stipulates

that in such instances, implicated officers must appear before the

disciplinary committee within 14 days.

However, the process hit a snag in November last year, after Pasi through

his lawyers filed a bid to interdict the hearings, which was dismissed by

High Court judge Justice Lavender Makoni.

The board has since suspended salaries for all the implicated managers.

The salary freeze was on the back of an HLB Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants

forensic audit that accused the six of having allegedly prejudiced the tax

collecting agency of millions of dollars in shady dealings.

However, Jambwa said she could not give timelines on when the process

would be completed.

“…But hearings are on-going and when completed you will get to know the

results,” she said.

