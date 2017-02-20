ZITF preps advanced, 71% exhibition space taken up

PREPARATIONS for the 58th edition of the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) are at an advanced stage, with 71% of exhibition space already taken, an official has said.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The event runs between April 25 and 29 under the theme Harnessing Linkages for Industrial Development.

“The theme continues the industrialisation focus of the previous years and goes a step further by encouraging participants to collaborate, both locally and globally, as we move towards sustained industrial development for our economy,” ZITF company chairperson, Ruth Ncube, said in a statement on Friday.

She said so far, 10 countries had confirmed their participation, namely, Botswana, China, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Turkey, while they had provisional bookings from Ethiopia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Ncube said in line with this thrust, ZITF 2017 would focus on sectors such as agriculture, construction and infrastructure development (energy, road, rail, water and sanitation), education, professional and entrepreneurial development, information, communication technologies, manufacturing, mining and tourism.

To further profile the agriculture sector, ZITF 2017 will run concurrently with the Bulawayo Agriculture Show.

She said the government, through the Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development ministry, had been working with the farmers to nurture this sector, as well as to build and support industry by facilitating desirable partnerships and linkages.

The agriculture event features all forms of livestock (cattle, sheep and goats, horses, poultry and pigs), crop produce from both commercial and communal farmers (inclusive of maize, small grains and cereals as well as fruits and vegetables) and home industries (incorporating needlework, knitting, crochet, cookery, icing, brewing, home-craft and artwork), Ncube said.

She said Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development deputy minister, Paddy Zhanda had given assurance and support to farmers during their preparations for the show, particularly livestock farmers.

“He has called on farmers to take advantage of this platform to showcase their livestock and agricultural produce, as the country is in transition to extract full benefits from this sector through exporting,” she said.

Zhanda reportedly urged livestock farmers to work closely with veterinary officers during the build up to the show, as they seek clearance letters for their livestock and other requisites to enable smooth participation at ZITF.

