Source: 1 900 farmers trained under master farmer programme -Newsday Zimbabwe

ABOUT 1 900 new farmers have been trained under the government’s master farmer programme which is part of the rural development initiative aimed at equipping small-scale farmers in rural areas with the skills and knowledge they need to transition from subsistence to commercial farming.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Murambinda B Primary School in Buhera last week, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development secretary Obert Jiri said government was reviewing the training syllabus in partnerships with the World Food Programme and the University of Zimbabwe.

He said the master farmer programme was essential for boosting the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe.

“The master farmer programme is a catalyst for transformation of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector,” Jiri said.

The graduation ceremony also recognised significant progress in gender equality within the programme, highlighting an increase in female participation that fosters an inclusive environment for women in agriculture.

Stabile Zingwe, one of the graduands, shared her experience, emphasising on how the programme equipped her with knowledge on farming and water conservation.

“This programme helps us to earn a living at home by teaching us to plant seeds that are suitable for our region and save water effectively, ensuring it benefits our plants instead of flowing away,” she said.

Colleen Mumbijo, headmaster of Murambinda A Primary School, which benefited from the rural development programme expressed gratitude to the government for the training that has greatly enhanced the school’s agricultural projects.

Mumbijo noted that since the programme’s launch on April 18, the school had grown tomatoes and green mealies, generating US$1 500 in sales.

The initiative provided three boreholes for irrigation and 14 tonnes of maize meal from the school feeding programme which caters for 1 771 learners.

“The support we have received has been transformative. We can now provide books and pens to underprivileged students, ensuring that no child drops out due to financial difficulties,” he said.