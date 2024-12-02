Source: Zesn warns against proposed electoral amendments -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) has warned against proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, which seek to shift voter registration responsibility from the electoral body to the Civil Registration Department (CRD).

Government is presently drafting an omnibus Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposing significant changes to the country’s electoral framework, including shifting the responsibility of voter registration from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to CRD.

Under the proposed system, the CRD will become the custodian of the voters’ roll, allowing the department to use personal and biometric data it collects when citizens apply for civic documents such as national identity (ID) cards to automatically register eligible voters.

In its latest report, Zesn implored government to maintain voter registration under Zec, arguing that shifting responsibility to the CRD undermined the progress made in 2009 when the country adopted an independent model.

“Voter registration occupies a foundational aspect of democratic systems, determining who has the right to participate in selecting political leaders,” the report read.

“Zimbabwe’s continuous voter registration system, which is best suitable for the context and currently administered by Zec as mandated by the Constitution, should continue.

“Instead of taking a retrogressive approach the focus should be geared towards improving issues and systems that have been heavily contested in courts, such as availing the voters roll on time, especially to political parties.”

Zesn said the changes should be approached cautiously, bearing in mind that the Constitution has already been amended twice in 10 years.

It said Zec should continue to make the voter registration exercise comprehensive and inclusive and administer it independently to build trust and confidence in the electoral process.

The organisation called on government to avoid piecemeal electoral-related constitutional amendments and adopt a holistic electoral reform approach that takes into cognisance the Constitution and the Sadc Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

“There should be restraint in continually or heavily altering the Constitution, as this will affect the stability and continuity of Zec in executing its roles.

“Rather than seeking to amend the Constitution, strengthening Zec should be considered as the priority. For operational efficiency, Zec, which is responsible for running elections, should conduct voter registration and compilation of voters’ roll.

“However, it should closely collaborate with the CRD in order to automatically register new voters and remove deceased individuals and maintain an accurate register.”