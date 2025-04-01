100 women undergo health screenings

ZimSmart Villages recently offered free health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, endometriosis, and breast cancer. This initiative, which utilised Afyaselfie technology, was part of the Women’s Month celebrations in Harare. — Picture: Tanyaradzwa Tanyanyiwa.

Mutsawashe Mashandure –Herald Correspondent

AT least 100 women, including members of the press, have received complimentary health screenings for endometriosis, diabetes, hypertension and breast cancer.

This is part of the private sector’s efforts to support Government initiatives promoting women’s health.

The programme, conducted by local telemedicine service provider ZimSmart Villages, in partnership with the Zimbabwe Confederation of Midwives and a local media communications group, initially targeted female journalists but ultimately benefited non-journalists as well.

Speaking during the screenings at the ZIFM Stereo gardens in Harare last Friday, ZimSmart Villages’ chief medical officer, Dr Admore Jokwiro, said the programme aimed to democratise access to healthcare through innovative telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven diagnostic tools.

“We are conducting breast cancer screening using a newer approach that is AI-guided. This is just a basic test for free, but if we found out you are suffering from such diseases, people should now have to use those results to get treated without paying money for screening; hence, less money is needed.”

Dr Jokwiro stressed that it was crucial to expose the use of artificial intelligence for wellness and for preventive health approaches.

“Al health machines enhance these scans by improving accuracy in detecting and characterising endometriotic lesions.

“To manage endometriosis effectively, healthcare providers may recommend a combination of pain management, hormonal therapies, and, in some cases, surgical intervention to remove the abnormal tissue. Regular follow-ups and tailored treatment plans are essential for optimal outcomes.”

He also urged women to be screened frequently for such kinds of diseases.

“One in nine women is affected by endometriosis, yet many suffer in silence as their pain is dismissed as normal period cramps. Today, we are not only screening but also educating women to take better care of themselves.”

Ms Loveness Kashaya, a beneficiary of the programme, described the screening as crucial, as she gained more knowledge about endometriosis.

ZimSmart Villages is also partnering with the Government to establish 150 additional telehealth kiosks and 750 telehealth booths in rural areas.

This initiative is a result of a public-private partnership between the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, and ZimSmart Villages.