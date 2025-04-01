Source: Police swoop on unregistered vehicles -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched a nationwide crackdown on unregistered vehicles emphasising that all such vehicles will be impounded.

The vehicles, according to the police, will only be released after the completion of the necessary regularisation processes.

In a recent statement, the police warned motorists against using unregistered vehicles, saying doing so is a flagrant violation of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act.

According to the statement, the new measures apply to all types of vehicles, including those owned by families, companies and government departments.

Concerns were also raised regarding widespread irregularities in vehicle ownership transfers, with police saying investigations revealed a troubling trend where vehicles are resold multiple times without ownership being changed.

Police said some vehicles had reportedly been resold as many as five or seven times but remained registered in the original owner’s name.

“Police investigations have uncovered a disturbing pattern where a vehicle is sold multiple times but remains listed under the original owner’s name,” the police said.

The police also pledged to investigate such cases thoroughly and take legal action against those involved, calling on motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly registered and that ownership change is processed within two weeks of sale as per legal provisions.

The law enforcement agency reiterated the need of the co-operation of vehicle owners, saying these measures are vital for maintaining order on the nation’s roads.

The clampdown on such vehicles will be with immediate effect with police saying the impounded vehicles will only be released upon full compliance with registration laws.

Motorists have, therefore, been advised to take the warning seriously as the police enforces vehicle registration and ownership transfer regulations.