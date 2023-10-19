Source: 108 accident first responders graduate in Esigodini – The Southern Eye

THE TRAFFIC Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), in partnership with Red Cross Zimbabwe yesterday handed certificates of competency to 108 women and men in Esigodini who recently completed first responders to road traffic accidents course.

The group, 88 women and 20 men, was trained as part of celebrations to mark the International Day of the Girl Child with a focus to empower young people in Matabeleland South province with first aid skills.

In a speech read on his behalf, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona hailed the TSCZ for teaming up with Red Cross to empower young women in their region.

“It has been noted that there is an increase in the number of people who lose their lives during the ‘golden hour’ which is the time soon after a road crash has happened,” said Mhona.

“Besides the road crash being the major cause of injury or death, another contributing factor has been failure by the first responders to properly attend to the accident scene and to render the relevant first aid to the survivor of road crashes,” he added.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, TSCZ managing director Munesuishe Munodawafa said the programme was aimed at empowering vendors operating along highways with first aid knowledge, procedures and precautions in handling accident victims. The vendors were identified as most likely to be the first to arrive at the scene.

“The idea is to empower people along the highways with first aid trainings so that in the unlikely event that the accidents happen, they should be the ones who are to attend to the victims giving them basic first aid while ensuring that they are in the correct position and avoid aggravating the injuries,” he said.

Chief Stanley of Umzingwane applauded the initiative saying it would assist in saving lives in cases of road traffic accidents in the area.

“The training of first responders is very important because we will have key drivers of safety. They will enable our communities to look after their livestock which cause most of the accidents mainly from Beitbridge to Victoria Falls.

The TSCZ is expecting to roll out the programme throughout Zimbabwe targeting places regarded as black spots, and villagers have been trained in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South provinces.