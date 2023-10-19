Source: Catholic Church fundraises for hospitals – The Southern Eye

THE Roman Catholic Church’s Gweru diocese will next month host a golf tournament and family fun day to raise funds to install solar power systems at its health facilities’ mortuaries.

Speaking in the Midlands capital at the launch of the golf tournament recently, Gweru diocese head Bishop Rudolph Nyandoro said the initiative was driven by the need to bring quality health services to the community.

He said the Gweru diocese had initiated the golf tournament and family fun day event to be held on November 4 at the Gweru Golf Club to fundraise for the capacitation of the health service centres within the diocese.

“The diocese has eight running clinics and hospitals whose facilities need to be value-added so that we can offer satisfactory health services to the surrounding communities,” Nyandoro said.

“The health centres include Muwonde Hospital at Driefontein, St Theresa and Holy Cross Hospitals in Chirumanzu, Zhombe Hospital, Chikwingwizha, Serima and Hozheri clinic in Lalapanzi.”

He said the money raised from the fundraising activities would also renovate the church’s schools in a bid to improve educational standards.

“As we play golf on November 4, let us bear in mind that we are raising funds for schools and hospitals that are very important to us all regardless of our church denominations and religions,” Nyandoro said.

The launch was attended by the corporate world and representatives from different churches.