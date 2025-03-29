120 Glen View youths receive ICT certificates

Talent Chimutambgi

A total of 120 youths in Glen View have received certificates after undergoing Information Communication Technology training as part of the Government’s drive to empower them.

President Mnangagwa is spearheading programmes that seek to empower youths under the mantra ‘leaving no one and no place behind’.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Charles Tawengwa said embracing ICT is crucial.

“What we are witnessing today is a fulfilment of our President, Dr Mnangagwa’s aspirations. He has set goals for us to attain a prosperous upper-middle-income economy by 2030. Embracing digital technology will help us achieve that,” said Senator Tawengwa.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire, Zanu PF candidate for Glen View South Constituency, Cde Tsitsi Tawomera and other party members attended the event.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera has pledged to take the programme across the country for the benefit of young people.