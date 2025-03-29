Breaking: Police hunt arsonists behind Harare, Goromonzi vehicle fires

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Online Reporter

Police have launched an investigation into a series of vehicle burnings that occurred at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi early morning on Friday.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incidents took place today between midnight and 4am.

He said the vehicles were set on fire using petrol while in motion.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received reports of petrol-instigated burning of moving vehicles at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi on 28 March between midnight and 4 am.

“This was done by suspects who were driving the vehicles. They quickly jumped onto accompanying vehicles and drove away,” said Commissioner Nyathi.