14-year-old girl raped by peers

0

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl was gang raped by four teenagers she met at a party last week.

The accused persons appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Wednesday.

The accused persons were remanded out of custody to April 3 on US$30 bail each.

State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said on February 24, 2024 at around 1000 hours the complainant and her friend left home to go to a birthday party in Glen View 7, Harare.

The court heard that when they arrived, she consumed a ballyhouse drink she was given by her friend and she became dizzy.

One of the accused persons took her to a spare room where he fondled her breasts.

He later called his friends who took turns to have sex with her without her consent.

