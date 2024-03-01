Source: AU consultant in US$49k fraud -Newsday Zimbabwe

A SENIOR partner and lead crisis consultant for African Union, Peace and Security Directorate in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, appeared in court yesterday facing allegations of fraud involving US$49 200.

Chiedza Daneek Nobuhle Kambasha (41) was remanded out of custody to March 28 for routine remand.

Harare magistrate Lynne Chinzou released Kambasha on US$300 bail.

The complainant in the matter is Princesse Katuala (24), a Congolese national.

State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that Katuala arrived in Zimbabwe in 2006.

Her father was a consultant for NGOs in Zimbabwe while her stepmother worked at the embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo as a secretary.

In 2011, her father passed away and left a house in Mt Pleasant, Harare.

On December 22, 2021, Katuala’s step mother also passed away.

Katuala’s relatives who reside in DRC and in the United Kingdom mutually agreed that Kashamba becomes her custodian.

In May 2023, Katuala registered the Estate of her father with the Master of High Court, and was duly appointed the executrix of the estate.

During the same month, the complainant agreed with her relatives to sell the house.

The house was sold to Tafadzwa Samson Chiweshe for US$350 000. Chiweshe paid a deposit of US$50 000.

After receiving the US$50 000, the complainant entrusted Kambasha with the safekeeping of US$49 200 in a trust fund while waiting for the balance.

Kambasha later converted the money to personal use.

The offence came to light when Chiweshe cancelled the agreement of sale and requested a refund.