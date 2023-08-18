Source: 15 die in Heroes Day road accidents -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE recorded an increase in fatal road traffic accidents during the Heroes and Defence Forces holiday compared to last year, police said.

The country recorded 132 accidents compared to 163 in 2022.

Out of the recorded accidents, 12 were fatal compared to four last year.

“The record statistics show a decrease in the number of accidents recorded from 163 to 132, and an increase in the number of people killed from five to 15 and the number of people injured from 29 to 85,” police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

“Motorists should also prioritise the servicing of vehicles to ensure they are fit and secure to carry passengers or goods on the roads. Above all drivers should adhere to all road rules and regulations in order to curb the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents.”

According to a Zimbabwe Road Conditions and Inventory Report, unsafe road infrastructure is a major issue, with 70% of the total road network in poor to mediocre condition, and merely 25% in good to very good condition.