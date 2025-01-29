16-year-old girl goes missing

Spiwe Sarakunze

A Harare family is looking for their 16-year-old daughter who went missing on January 23, 2025, after being confronted about her boyfriend.

Mollen Madzividza of Greendale, Harare, was last seen around 1pm last Thursday wearing a black jacket, a blue top and a floral skirt.

According to her mother, the girl fled from home in fear of being beaten.

“I found her boyfriend’s messages in her phone and when l asked her about it she ran away. She had no money and she even left her phone,” said Mrs Madzividza.

“She was staying and learning in Seke and l saw the messages when she visited me. We have reported the matter to the police, but she remains missing.”

