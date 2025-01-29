Three women hijack vehicle, sexually assaults driver 

Three women Diana Sibanda (35), Brendy Lebogang Msipa (35), and Tabeth Harris (33) who allegedly hijacked a teenager’s vehicle and subjecting him to sexual assault and robbery arriving at the court

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

Three women have appeared in court for allegedly hijacking a vehicle, sexually assaulting the driver, and robbing him.

Diana Sibanda (35), Brendy Lebogang Msipa (35), and Tabeth Harris (33) were arraigned before Harare Magistrate Mrs Tilda Mazhande.

They were facing charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The trio was advised to approach the High Court for bail and is set to return to court on February 12.

The 20-year-old complainant who resides at a Mazowe mine was attacked on January 25 at around 5am while driving along Leopold Takawira Street in Harare.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje said the complainant was negotiating a pothole at the corner of Fife Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street when Sibanda took advantage of his slow speed to open the passenger door.

She got into the vehicle and grabbed the gear lever, preventing the complainant from driving off.

Sibanda then took the complainant’s Samsung Note 20 Ultra from the car’s armrest. A car driving behind them hooted, prompting the complainant to pull over.

Once the car stopped, Sibanda allegedly produced a screwdriver, pointed it at the complainant, and ordered him to drive to a flat on Baines Avenue.

The complainant complied.

He then followed Sibanda into the flat while asking for his phone.

Sibanda knocked on the door and Msipa opened it. The three of them entered the room, with the complainant still pleading for his phone.

Msipa locked the door and Sibanda began seducing the complainant before forcibly undressing and sexually assaulting him.

Meanwhile, Msipa and Harris demanded money from the complainant. He handed US$20 over to them, but the women searched his pockets and stole an iPhone 6.

The trio then escorted the complainant back to his car, where they searched for more valuables.

They took a power bank, a phone charger, and a modulator from the vehicle. The accused further demanded US$100 for the complainant’s freedom.

The complainant informed them that he had more money at his workplace, prompting the women to hire a taxi to take him there.

Upon arrival, they were given $80.

After leaving the complainant’s workplace, the trio returned to town with him and proceeded to make some purchases.

While there, the complainant spotted police officers patrolling the area. He shouted for help, attracting the officers’ attention.

The police quickly intervened, arresting the three accused women and recovering some of the stolen property.

The total value of the stolen property was US$103 and US$40 was recovered.