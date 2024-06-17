18 000 to get title deeds in Epworth 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr Mangwana

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

THE Presidential title deeds programme has intensified with at least 18 000 title deeds being issued in Epworth this month, with processes currently underway to roll out the programme in Chitungwiza, Gimboki in Mutare and Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, among other areas.

President Mnangagwa launched the title deeds programme in an effort to secure property rights for homeowners in areas previously regarded as informal settlements.

Government intends to issue more than 1,5 million title deeds this year, with 15 000 people having been earlier earmarked to receive them during the initial phase.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana, said 1 000 title deeds had been issued so far. As part of the formalisation of the areas, the designs for a water treatment plant to service the whole of Epworth had also been completed.

“The designs for water, sewage, and roads for Ward 7, Ward 6 Extension, and Glenwood Extension were completed by the consulting engineers. The designs for the water treatment plant for the whole of Epworth have been completed.

“So far, 1 000 deeds have been issued, and 18 000 offer letters are ready for issue this June. Epworth Bond Holding Management Company has been registered,” he wrote on his official X handle.

Mr Mangwana said 55 000 title deeds would be issued in Chitungwiza for long-standing municipal tenants, while 9 000 will be issued in Southlea Park after the construction of services and the obtaining of a certificate of compliance.

Additionally, 21 000 deeds will be issued for the Government-enabled housing programme nationwide under the Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities.

“This programme is set to benefit all informal settlements that are targeted to be regularised, all longstanding municipality tenants, beneficiaries of Government enabled housing under the Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities and rural business growth points,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said processes of surveying, infrastructure designs, and bond management company registrations were taking place in areas such as Chitungwiza, Gimboki, and Cowdray Park to ensure readiness for deed issuing.

“In most of these areas, we are at the stage of issuing offer letters, which is what immediately precedes deed issue. For longstanding municipal tenants and Government-enabled housing beneficiaries, they can immediately apply for and receive their title deeds.

“Once the deed issuing starts, there is capacity to issue at least 1 000 deeds a day from the Kwangu Trust Command Centre, which has state-of-the-art equipment and is staffed to meet these targets,” he said.

Mr Mangwana outlined some of the modalities of the soon to be introduced digital title deeds as Government moves to avert the issue of fake documents.

The digitalised and securitised document is tear and water proof. There are 200 000 securitised papers for the digital title deeds. The securitised paper has high security features and cannot be tampered with or replicated.

“The system that processes the title deeds is built on blockchain technology, providing an additional layer of security,” he said.