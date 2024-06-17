Zim, Tajikistan relations on firm ground 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga chats with Tajikistan Minister of Agriculture Qurbon (left), while Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos (right) looks on. – Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere in DUSHANBE, Tajikistan

Economic collaboration between Zimbabwe and Tajikistan stands on firm ground, with President Emomali Rahmon personally directing that he wants to see the success of economic relations, Tajikistan Minister of Agriculture Qurbon Hakimzoda said after meeting Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Minister Hakimzoda said President Rahmon had taken a personal interest in ensuring that Tajikistan collaborated with Zimbabwe, and had directed government departments to thoroughly explore possibilities and opportunities.

In the agriculture sector, he said, the two countries had agreed to establish a working group to see how they could work together in that area.

Tajikistan had a vibrant agriculture sector that guaranteed domestic value addition of their agricultural produce, and Zimbabwe stood to benefit from that expertise.

“We had a fruitful meeting with the Vice President of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Hakimzoda.

“President Emomali Rahmon instructed that we explore this cooperation and make it work. We agreed that we need to establish a working group between the Tajikistan Ministry of Agriculture and the Zimbabwean Ministry of Agriculture to boost cooperation.

“We are ready for cooperation and the working group will inform on areas we can cooperate. I also took the opportunity to thank the Vice President of Zimbabwe for participating in the Dushanbe Water Process third high-level international conference on the International Decade for Action, ‘Water for Sustainable Development’, 2018-2028.”

On his part, VP Chiwenga consistently stressed during the working visit that all deliberations and proposals would be taken back to President Mnangagwa’s table.