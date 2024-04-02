Source: 2 busted for stealing 28 cattle -Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE have arrested two rustlers following a spate of stocktheft cases in which 28 beasts were stolen in and around the Turf area, Kadoma, from January last year to February 2024.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a police crack team raided Francis Masvora (54) and Takudzwa Masvora (26)’s residence in Eiffel Flats, Kadoma, where the two were found in possession of 15 cattle which they failed to account for.

Their arrest led to the recovery of eight cows, four heifers, one bull and two calves which were in the suspects’ cattle pen and were positively identified by five complainants. Further investigations by the police also led to the recovery of 13 other cattle which had been sold to five different buyers.

Police said they recovered 28 cattle valued at US$14 000.

Said Nyathi: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Francis Masvora (54) and Takudzwa Masvora (26) in connection with a spate of stocktheft cases in which the suspects stole 28 cattle in and around Turf area, Kadoma from January 2023 to February 2024.

