Source: Bosso top log table -Newsday Zimbabwe

Highlanders gaffer Kelvin Kaindu was elated with the result.

TELONE FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)

HIGHLANDERS . . . . . . . . .(1)2

LYNOTH Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube were the heroes as Highlanders maintained their winning momentum after defeating TelOne 2-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Bata Stadium in Gweru yesterday, thrusting them to the top of the log table.

Chikuhwa scored on the stroke of half-time, while Ncube hit the target just after the hour mark, sealing their first win away from home this term.

Though they lost, the WiFi Boys started this one with so much impetus. They were good in every respect, as they created the first meaningful chance of the match after 14 minutes.

Defender Andrew Mbeba made a goal line clearance, after Blessing Sahondo weaved past two defenders before Tafadzwa Sibanda’s shot was cleared on the line.

Sahondo remained a menace and almost hit the target on the 33rd minute mark, but he watched his curling effort cut across the face of goal.

But Bosso did what mattered most on the stroke of half-time, when Lynoth Chikuhwa broke the deadlock when he headed the ball home from inside the box from Godfry Makuruse’s cross.

Brighton Ncube doubled Bosso’s score two minutes after the hour mark, with a thumping header from Mbeba’s cross.

Highlanders gaffer Kelvin Kaindu was elated with the result.

“This is our first game outside of Bulawayo and I am happy that we managed to win,” he said. “I’m happy with the result.

“I’m happy we have that we managed back to back wins. This for me is a good sign. We need focus.

“They (TelOne) pushed hard and they could have got a goal, but we did well in defending. That’s one area we need to improve. At least we didn’t concede today.”

Losing coach Tendai Chikuni blamed his men’s poor conversion rate for the defeat.

“We got several chances, in fact, three direct chances but we failed to hit the target,” he said.

“For now, that the area we are struggling, but I’m going to give everyone a chance, hopefully, we can get it right. We still have some work to do,” he added.