2 Byo men caged over illegal possession of ivory 

Source: The Southern Eye

TWO men from Bulawayo have been sentenced to a combined 20 years in prison for illegal possession of ivory.

The ivory weighed 21,75kg.

Hlupani Austin Sibanda (60) and Ellmone Nkomo were convicted on a charge of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

For being a repeat offender, the court sentenced Sibanda to 11 years in prison, while Nkomo was sentenced to nine years.

On April 11, 2024, the police got a tip-off that Sibanda and Nkomo were in possession of raw ivory for which they were seeking a buyer at the Entumbane High School turn-off in Bulawayo.

The police went to the scene, where they saw Sibanda and Nkomo carrying a white sack.

The law enforcement agents approached the two and identified themselves and recovered the ivory.

Sibanda and Nkomo failed to produce a permit authorising them to possess the ivory, leading to their arrest.