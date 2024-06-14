Source: Binga RDC embarks on property valuation – The Southern Eye

BINGA Rural District Council (RDC) has embarked on a property valuation programme that will assist the local authority to accurately fix a value on all properties in the town.

Binga town planning officer Alfred Sibanda told Southern Eye that the process started on Wednesday this week and will end on July 30, covering Manjoro, Binga Centre and Lusulu areas.

He said they were working with officials from the Local Government and Public Works ministry on the programme.

“We are doing this process in order to have knowledge on the value of our properties so that we are able to charge rates and be able to move forward within the business sector,” Sibanda said

The Rural District Council Act [Chapter 29:13] provides for the declaration of districts and establishment of rural districts, to confer and impose functions on rural district councils to provide for the administration of their areas and provide for matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing.

Said Sibanda: “This Act makes provision with respect to rural districts councils. The Act also concerns the declaration of districts by the President and classification of lands in districts by the minister.”

Binga district was upgraded to a local board in January 2023, but was granted town status as part of the government’s drive to upgrade communities and push development and growth.

It consists of communal and resettlement land and the area is endowed with natural resources.