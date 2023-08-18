Source: 2 Byo men up for sodomy – The Southern Eye

Police in Bulawayo have arrested two men on a charge of sodomy, also known as aggravated indecent assault.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednicho Ncube confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Two suspects Thembani Nyoni (35) and Petros Tshuma (42), who reside in Old Magwegwe and the city centre, respectively, locked an unsuspecting male adult of Queens Park, Bulawayo, and forced him to have anal intercourse with Nyoni,” Ncube said.

He said the incident took place at Tshuma’s residence.

“At 5:30pm on August 15, Nyoni lured the complainant to go and show him where he stayed and they went to Tshuma’s place of residence.

“When they entered the house, they smoked dagga and afterwards, Tshuma left the house, leaving the door locked,” Ncube said.

“Nyoni begged the complainant for intimacy with him, but he refused, before Nyoni sodomised him without protection.

“Afterwards, they assaulted the victim accusing him of stealing their cellphone until a passerby intervened, leading to their arrest.”