Source: Zanu PF, CCC candidates tussle over funeral –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF Mazowe South candidate Nobert Mazungunye and his Citizens Coalition for Change rival Rangarirai Chari Mudzingidze are accusing each other of attempting to hijack a funeral for political mileage.

It is alleged that Mudzingidze assisted the family of the deceased, Podius Nyahombe, with groceries and a coffin, but Mazungunye reportedly influenced them to turn down the gesture.

“Mudzingidze bought a coffin and food plus (he) hired a truck to go to Harare and bring the deceased. However, all the paperwork was reversed on the orders of the Zanu PF candidate,” a source close to the matter said.

The source claimed that Mudzingidze was threatened not to attend the funeral, which was scheduled for Brawlands Farm in Mazowe.

Mudzingidze confirmed the wrangle without giving much detail.

“Yes it is a true story, but I am currently busy with campaigns and cannot shed more light on that issue,” he said.

Mazungunye, however, accused Mudzingidze of attempting to hijack the funeral.

“That is not true … I did not block anything. The deceased has been buried. My rival tried to hijack the funeral arrangements clandestinely against the will of the family claiming to be a friend to the deceased for political mileage and was stopped,” Mazungunye said.