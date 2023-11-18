Source: 2 car smugglers in the dock – The Southern Eye

TWO men appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Innocent Bepura on Thursday accused of smuggling two vehicles suspected to have been stolen in neighbouring South Africa.

Mugovewashe Chasauka (34) from Beitbridge and Brighton Paradza (33) from Chitungwiza, who were charged separately, were both remanded out of custody on ZWL$600 000 bail each.

According to court papers, on September 8, Chasauka was in the company of a person only identified as Muchine when they allegedly stole a Mazda B2500 pick-up truck at Lavender Squaremeat World in Annilin, Pretoria.

The car was driven across the Limpopo River through an illegal entry point and a fake temporary import permit was used to produce a fake registration book, both under the name Mpofu SM.

He used the car in Zimbabwe using a fake affidavit purportedly made to him by Mpofu.

Using the same modus operandi, on November 10, Paradza reportedly stole a Toyota Hilux GD-6 from the Brooklyn area in Pretoria and took it to Zimbabwe using the same scheme.

However, his luck ran out and was arrested.

Claudious Karinga prosecuted.