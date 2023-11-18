Source: Govt doles out cars to Mat’land colleges – The Southern Eye

GOVERNMENT this week distributed utility vehicles to three colleges in Matabeleland to help smoothen their operations.

Binga Industrial Training College, Plumtree Polytechnic and Hwange Teachers’ College were the beneficiaries.

Binga Industrial Training College received a Nissan UD 40-seater bus and an Isuzu DMax double-cab pick-up truck, while Plumtree Polytechnic and Hwange Teacher’s College were each given an Isuzu DMax double-cab pick-up trucks.

Higher, Tertiary Education Innovation Science and Technology Development secretary Fanuel Tagwira handed over the vehicles at a colourful ceremony held at the Bulawayo Polytechnic College.

“These colleges started operating this time last year, and this year, except for Hwange which started earlier. You haven’t seen anything yet, you are going to see buildings sprouting out of those many acres,” Tagwira said.

“We are going to start construction because the government will support us with resources to make sure that construction begins.

“We are grateful that we are able to handover these resources which we know will help with the going back and forth of our students and institutions.”

The bus and vehicles are expected to help the colleges drive government’s heritage education 5.0 programme, which seeks to launch colleges into outcomes-focussed national development activities towards a competitive, modern and industrialised Zimbabwe.

Chief Bamwali Siansali of Binga said: “If we look at Binga, Hwange and Plumtree, these are districts which were formally marginalised, but this will make a great impact in these communities. It was known that when our youths finish primary educational level, the first job they could get was to be a herd boy or a house maid. Gone are those days.”