Source: 2 die in head-on collision –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO people died on the spot and four others escaped with injuries when a Mercedes-Benz and a Honda Fit collided head-on along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident that occurred at the 245km peg near Gweru.

“Cloud Mararike, a man aged 46 from Shurugwi, was driving a Mercedes-Benz along the Harare-Bulawayo Road towards Bulawayo, while an unidentified woman was driving a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction,” Mahoko said.

“It is alleged that Mararike’s vehicle locked its steering and brakes and, as a result, encroached into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit.

“Two female passengers from the Honda Fit died on the spot while four others sustained varying injuries.”

He said the injured were ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

According to witnesses, a six-month-old baby who was in the Honda Fit was reportedly thrown out unscathed some few meters from the accident scene.

Mahoko urged motorists to exercise caution when driving and also check the roadworthiness of their vehicles before embarking on journeys.