Source: TelOne cables theft lands Harare man in jail –Newsday Zimbabwe

The guard mobilized community members, leading to Kanyenga’s arrest.

A HARARE man has been slapped with an effective ten-year sentence for theft of TelOne cables.

Godfrey Kanyenga was guilty of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act when he appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo.

It is the State’s case that on August 8 this year, Kanyenga (37) destroyed, through cutting and removing TelOne drop wires along East Court, Belvedere in Harare.

Kanyenga was spotted by a security guard who found him pulling down TelOne drop wires close to Melbourne Maternity Hospital.

The guard mobilized community members, leading to Kanyenga’s arrest.

The recovered drop wires were positively identified by TelOne loss and control officer Rodger Gwenjere.

Mandirasa Chigumira represented the State while the complainant was represented by Gwenjere.