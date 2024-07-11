Source: 2 Harare lawyers in court over US$500 000 fraud –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO Harare lawyers have appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing allegations of fraud involving US$500 000.

Martin Murimirambewa(53) from Mapaya and Partners and Shakespear Karuwa (55) a conveyancer at Karuwa and Associates were granted US$100 bail each and remanded to September 3 pending finalisation of investigations.

The complainant is Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd, represented by Chamunorwa Matsika.

State prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in June 2009, Matsika, a co-director and beneficial owner of Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd borrowed US$30 000 from Frank Buyanga, the director for Hamilton Property Ltd, for working capital purposes.

An agreement of sale for properties Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Mvagazi in the district of Hurungwe under deed of transfer 565/2008, worth over US$500 000-00 was drafted as a means of collateral security for the loan.

Sometime in November 2009, Matsika made efforts to pay back the debt but discovered that Buyanga’s office had been closed.

The court heard that the complainant made efforts to contact Buyanga and staff members but their phones were no longer reachable.

It is alleged that Matsika came across an article in one of the daily newspapers that Buyanga was on the run for having defrauded about 42 people who had borrowed money from him.

Matsika approached the Deeds Office to check the status of his property and he discovered that the title deeds had been changed in favour of Hamilton Property Limited.

Matsika initiated civil proceedings against Hamilton Property Limited until sometime in 2023 when Matsika was served with summons for eviction, leading him to report the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Investigations established that the two accused persons connived with Buyanga to initiate the process for a Capital Gains Tax Certificate (CGT) in favour of Hamilton Property Holdings Ltd.

The court heard that the certficate was to t be used as supporting document necessary for the registration of deeds of transfer.

Mutsokoti further alleged that investigations further revealed that sometime in October 2009, CGT Certificate interviews in respect of the properties commenced.

The record of interview showed that a forged company resolution for the appointment of Silas Mutimba as representative of Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd was attached.

Both Mutimba the alleged representative of Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd and Buyanga the representative of the purchaser were not reachable.

It was further established that the contact numbers supplied did not belong to Mutimba nor Buyanga but to the accused persons.

The accused persons allegedly failed to obtain a Capital Gains Tax Certificate as the purported seller was not in attendance of the scheduled ZIMRA interview.

The duo then approached the Deeds Office wherein they allegedly connived with Absolom Magwere, a principal examiner, and corruptly registered the deed of transfer 4661/2009 for the property without the Capital Gains Tax Certificate and the declaration by both purchaser and seller.

The misrepresentation led to the complainant suffering a prejudice of US$ 500 000 as value of the lost property.