HARARE serial rapist and robber Chrispen Bonda who terrorised residents in Rugare and Glen View high-density suburbs between November 2022 to December last year has been sentenced to 85 years in jail.

Bonda (36) was convicted on eleven counts of rape and robbery by regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa. He was initially facing over 30 counts.