Source: 2 minors suffocate in car -Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO minors suffocated in their grandmother’s car after they had locked themselves in to play.

Kudakwashe Magombo (4) and Kuzivakwashe Koffi (3) died after suffocating inside the vehicle.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, said the incident happened on Sunday.

“I can confirm a sudden death case in Shamva, where two minors died due to negligence by their parents who left them playing near a car and they locked themselves in a Nissan Liberty registration number ACJ 0274 and suffocated,” Mundembe said.

“Susan Chirupani (27) and Consilia Chirupani (23), who are sisters and mothers to the deceased, found their children’s lifeless bodies in the car.”

Police warned parents to keep a close eye on their children to avoid unnecessary loss of life.